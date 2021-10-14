In a nutshell: Acer has previously launched products that formed its 'antimicrobial' series of PCs that battle bacteria. It's now adding to that lineup with the announcement of new laptops, displays, and accessories that will feature the bacteria-resistant technology.

The antimicrobial solutions fight germs via two methods, silver ion technology, and antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass. The former is applied to multiple areas of the device, including the surface of the chassis, keyboard, display, touchpad, hinge, fingerprint reader, and more. Silver ions are "highly reactive particles that are able to dramatically reduce the growth rate of microbes upon contact."

Acer applies silver ions (Ag+) onto Corning Gorilla Glass for both displays and touchpads, allowing the glass surface to remain in a cleaner state for longer. It also makes it less vulnerable to stain or odor-causing bacteria.

"This is done via trace amounts of silver ions leaching to the glass surface to eliminate the surface bacteria while still offering other benefits such as improved durability and scratch resistance," Acer explained.

The latest PCs to utilize this germ-fighting technology are Acer's TravelMate Spin P4 convertible laptop, the Enduro Urban N3 laptop, and the Urban T3 tablet.

The first product, Acer's TravelMate Spin P4, is a convertible laptop made for the business market. It features an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 vPro processor and delivers a 14-inch full HD touch display that can rotate 360 degrees into laptop, stand, tent, or tablet modes.

At 1.53 kg (3.37 lbs) and 17.9 mm (0.7 in) thin, it's an ideal laptop for those that value portability. It also features up to 13.5 hours of battery life and can be fast-charged to 80 percent in an hour. It's scheduled for a release in North America in January 2022, starting at $1,099.99. A European launch is due sometime during Q4 2021, for €1,119.

Acer's selling point for the Enduro Urban N3, meanwhile, is its durability. The 14-inch laptop boasts industrial-grade resistance against dust and water. Specifically, four reinforced corners will see the device survive drops up to 4 ft/122 cm, joined by a waterproof design covering its I/O ports, speakers, and buttons.

The laptop comes equipped with an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce MX330 GPU, and 32 GB of DDR4 memory. It'll be available in North America in Q4 2021, starting at $849.99, in addition to a European launch in the same quarter priced at €799.

Finally, the Acer Enduro Urban T3 is a 10-inch tablet with a full HD display. A front-facing 5 MP wide-angle camera is accompanied by a MediaTek octa-core processor and 4 GB of RAM. The device releases in Q1 2022 in North America and Europe, starting at $299.99 and €299, respectively.

Also featuring its antimicrobial technology is the VE246Q monitor with a 23.6-inch FHD screen and several accessories: a 1,000 DPI Bluetooth mouse and a Bluetooth keyboard/mouse combo package (KM501) for Chromebooks.