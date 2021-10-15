Rumor mill: Someone on gtaforums.com this week claimed that Rockstar published a support page for its upcoming remasters of three classic Grand Theft Auto games early, leaking new details about them. If true, the leak describes what enhancements the remasters will bring and reveals some suspiciously high system requirements.

Grand Theft Auto fan forum user "alloc8or" posted what they claim to be a product description and PC system requirements for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. The provided link leads to an error page on Rockstar's support site which suggests that the company published the information and then quickly took it down. If what's on the forum is real, the updates in the remasters of these three games could be significant.

The product description mentions upgraded lighting, textures, and draw distances, as well as controls remodeled after those in Grand Theft Auto V. The system requirements don't look terribly high for a modern game, but do look unusual for remasters of games that came out between 2001 and 2004, and they are higher than GTAV's PC requirements.

The minimum requirements alloc8or posted include a GTX 760, whereas GTAV's recommended graphics card is a GTX 660. They also indicate 45GB of storage space will be required, presumably for all three games combined.

Information for each of the three games also showed up on SteamDB today. They're listed as individual games, suggesting they will be sold separately. So far Rockstar has only confirmed a PC version of the remaster trilogy for its own Rockstar Games launcher. A Steam release could be on a delay. Rockstar recently removed the original versions of these games from Steam.

After weeks of rumors, Rockstar confirmed last week that it is remastering Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, and PC. They will also come to iOS and Android next year. The 20th anniversary of the original release of GTAIII is this month. Rockstar only confirmed visual and gameplay improvements in its announcement of the remasters without going into specifics.