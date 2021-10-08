What just happened? Rockstar Games in honor of the upcoming 20th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto III has announced Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. The three-pack of games will include modernized versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Rockstar said the games will feature graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements, while maintaining the classic look and feel of the originals.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch and the Rockstar Games launcher on PC. Additional details will be revealed in the coming weeks, we’re told.

The trilogy is also coming to Android and iOS, but that won’t happen until sometime in the first half of 2022, we’re told.

The genre-defining Grand Theft Auto III arrived on October 22, 2001, and forever changed our perception of what an open-world game could be. With the 20th anniversary just two weeks away, we’ll likely get details about pricing and an exact launch date sooner rather than later.

Rockstar additionally said it would be removing existing versions of these classic titles from digital retailers starting next week. It’s unclear how this will impact those who already own the games – for example, will they get complementary upgrades to the newer versions?

Rumors of the trilogy date back to this past summer, and included references to a version for Google Stadia, but that wasn't mentioned in today's announcement. Sources at the time claimed Rockstar is also interested in developing modern ports of games like Red Dead Redemption.