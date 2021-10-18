In brief: Team Spirit and PSG.LGD fought against each other for Dota 2's prize pool of $18 million and the prestigious Aegis trophy over the weekend. After winning two matches, Team Spirit allowed PSG.LGD to tie the series to 2-2. However, in the last game, Team Spirit gave all they had and took home the championship title.

Team Spirit has received the largest single money prize in esports by winning the Dota 2 International 10 - $18,208,300, to be exact, and the Aegis trophy, Team Spirit's win over PSG.LGD comes 10 years after the last time an Eastern European team won the championship (Na'Vi in 2011).

The event was held in Romania's largest stadium, the Arena Nationala in Bucharest, after the Swedish Sports Federation and Sweden's Minister of the Interior didn't consider the International an elite sports event.

After being knocked to the lower bracket by Team Secret, which ended up in 3rd place, Team Spirit climbed all the way up to the finals, where it defeated PSG.LGD. Through its journey, Team Spirit won against the previous champions OG, its fellow countrymen Virtus.Pro and even the Dota 2 International 2012 champions, Invictus Gaming.

We've been aware of Dota 2 championship's prize pool for some time, but back then, we didn't know how it would be divided among the winners. The teams that finished in 18-5th place received between $100,000 and $1,400,600, which was almost the same as the winners of the first Dota 2 International in 2011 ($1,600,000).

As for the podium, Invictus Gaming got 4th place, winning $2,401,100, and Team Secret finished 3rd, taking home $3,601,600. PSG.LGD, which received the silver after its defeat against the champions, still won $5,202,400, so basically, each team member is now a millionaire thanks to Dota 2. Who said that being good at video games can't make you rich?

Those interested in watching or re-watching the event may do it through Dota 2's YouTube Channel.