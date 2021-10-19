For the LOLz: On Tuesday, Wyze posted a two-and-a-half-minute promo for its new Wyze Video Doorbell Pro. Typically, a commercial for a video doorbell would not catch our attention unless it presented something genuinely groundbreaking. However, Wyze's humorous way of introducing its newest product earned it a spot on TechSpot's Found list.

The commercial, which is more like a mini-movie, focuses on a quaint two-story American home. The narrator begins by talking about how the front porch is an American invention. His peaceful tone and the calm scene as the camera shows off the home's front stoop belies the chaos soon to ensue.

As the narrator continues his peaceful spiel, a neighborhood kid approaches the home's Wyze video doorbell. He then proceeds to repeatedly ring the bell while sticking his face in the camera. His shenanigans catch the homeowner's attention, just as the kid moons the camera and runs off with the owner in hot pursuit.

From there, all hell breaks loose, and Wyze manages to hit just about every suburban trope and meme in existence. Kid playing Ding Dong Ditch? Check. Postman punting a package to the doorstep? Check. Angry dog attacking and biting the postman? Check. Evil neighborhood kids pelting the homeowner with eggs? Check. Flaming paper bag of dog poop on the welcome mat? Check.

As all this craziness is happening, the voiceover actor never breaks his Morgan Freeman-like cadence.

"Maybe it's time we open our doors," the narrator says as the homeowner's wife stomps out a flaming bag of poop. "Because when the inside finally opens itself to the outside, magic happens. And that's what makes the American front porch such a magical place."