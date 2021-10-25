What just happened? A recent Windows 10 update is pushing Microsoft's PC Health Check app to all Windows 10 systems. Even though it started as a compatibility tool for Windows 11, the latest update notes say users can now use the software more generally to check the status of a PC.

Windows update KB5005463 brings the PC Health Check app (formerly the Windows 11 Compatibility Tool) to all Windows 10 systems running version 2004 and later. Even though Microsoft says it it now serves a more general purpose, the app is not coming to Windows 11 systems.

Although checking Windows 11 eligibility is still one of the app's functions, it now also presents a single page aggregating a collection of other features that might make them easier to reach. Somewhat like the "About" page in System Settings, PC Health Check presents some basic information about a PC like its name, system RAM, the capacity of its primary storage drive, and its age (it's unclear how it calculates age).

The app provides another access point from which users can backup and sync OneDrive folders. It's also another way to check the Windows Update status and what specific version of Windows 10 a system is currently running. According to the update notes, the PC Health Check app can "view the battery capacity relative to the original for devices that use a single or multiple batteries," in what sounds like a battery health check. Though it can view a device's remaining storage capacity, it seems only to check the main OS drive.

The update notes say this is part of the automatic Windows 10 update, but you can manually download the PC Health Check app from our download archive or the bottom of Microsoft's Windows 11 page.