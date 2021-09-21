Windows 11 Compatibility Tool
Use the Windows 11 Compatibility Tool (PC Health Check App) to see if your current PC meets the requirements to run Windows 11. Re-released version.
The Microsoft PC Health Check App (Windows 11 Compatibility Checker) allows you to check if your PC meets all the requirements needed to run the new Windows 11. If so, you can get a free upgrade when it rolls out.
Windows 11 Minimum Requirements:
- Processor: 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC)
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Storage: 64 GB or larger storage device
- System firmware: UEFI, Secure Boot capable
- TPM: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0
- Graphics Card: DirectX 12 compatible graphics / WDDM 2.x
- Display: >9” with HD Resolution (720p)
- Internet connection: Microsoft account and internet connectivity required for setup for Windows 11 Home
