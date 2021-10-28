In brief: Tesla's new software update introduced a remote sentry mode that allows you to see your car's surroundings thanks to the multiple cameras installed around the vehicle. Although useful, not everyone will be able to try it, as only Tesla premium connectivity subscribers can benefit from the new feature.

Tesla's sentry mode has been around for over two years, informing owners about possible threats to their cars. Now, the system is receiving the 2021.36.8 software update, which includes a new option called "Sentry Mode Live Camera Access." With this new feature, Tesla owners can use their vehicle's cameras to see what's happening nearby through Tesla's mobile app. Moreover, it will also allow you to talk through the speaker, as stated by Elon Musk.

To enable or disable the "Sentry Mode Live Camera Access," open the app, go to the "Controls" panel, and select "Safety & Security." You'll require an active premium connectivity subscription (priced at $10/month) to use the new feature. For now, it only works on the iOS app. It's unclear if the Android app will receive it.

"You can now remotely view your car's surroundings when parked to confirm the safety of your environment before returning to your car," reads the description of the new feature. "Live Camera is end-to-end encrypted and cannot be accessed by Tesla."

You can also talk through the car speaker. Great for practical jokes :) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2021

If you buy a new Tesla, you should also be able to try the new feature, as all new cars include a free period of premium connectivity. However, it's worth mentioning that while owners of new Model 3 and Model Y vehicles get a 30-day trial period, new Model S and Model X cars come with a one-year trial period. If you've purchased your car privately, regardless of which model, you'll still get a 30-day premium connectivity trial, but only if it doesn't have an active subscription already.

Other features that come with Tesla's premium connectivity subscription include satellite-view maps with live traffic visualization, in-car music and video streaming, Tesla Caraoke, internet browser, and OTA software updates through Wi-Fi and cellular.