TL;DR: Apple's WWDC 25 begins today, with the much-anticipated keynote scheduled for 10 am Pacific Time (PT), 1 pm ET, 6 pm BST, 7 pm CEST, 3 am AEST. As always, the event sets the tone for Apple's software roadmap – and possibly more – for the year ahead.

This year's WWDC is already generating buzz thanks to a major shift in how Apple names its operating systems. Instead of continuing with version numbers like iOS 19 or macOS 16, Apple is expected to switch to a year-based naming system. That means we're likely to see iOS 26, macOS 26 (reportedly called 'Tahoe'), and matching updates across iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS.

A sweeping design refresh – rumored under the codename "Project Solarium" – could steal the show. Inspired by the aesthetic of visionOS, Apple's headset platform, the new look promises sleeker interfaces, reimagined icons, and a more cohesive visual identity across devices. It could mark the most dramatic redesign since iOS 7 and Big Sur.

On the feature side, iOS 26 is expected to bring a new "Liquid Glass" design language, preinstalled apps like Games and Preview, and upgrades to the Messages and Phone apps. iPadOS 26 might lean even more into Mac territory, especially when paired with accessories like the Magic Keyboard.

Apple's AI push may show signs of progress, but don't expect a full Siri transformation just yet. The more personalized Siri features appear to be delayed until 2026.

As for hardware, don't hold your breath. Apple is expected to focus entirely on software, though surprise teasers – like a next-gen AirTag or whispers of homeOS – aren't completely off the table.

WWDC 2025 will be mostly a virtual event, accessible to all developers via Apple's website, the Developer app, and YouTube. A select group of students and developers will attend in person at Apple Park, getting a front-row seat to the announcements.