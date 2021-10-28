In brief: The Nikon Z 9 is powered by a newly developed 45.7-megapixel BSI stacked CMOS sensor with a native ISO range of 64-25,600 that is expandable from 32 to 102,400. Buyers also get a next-gen EXPEED 7 image processing engine, Nikon’s most powerful engine yet. It’s said to be approximately 10 times faster than the Z 711, enabling significant increases in autofocus speed, burst rate, buffer capacity and video resolution.

Nikon just one week removed from Sony's new camera announcement has taken the wraps off its most advanced mirrorless Z series camera to date.

Nikon has removed the mechanical shutter entirely, replacing it with an electronic version that eliminates worries about wear or breakdown. It’s also silent, so you won’t disturb subjects when capturing images.

There’s also a new subject detection algorithm at play that’s based on deep learning technology to offer sophisticated and reliable AF tracking performance. According to Nikon, the system can detect nine different subject types including humans, pets, birds, cars, trains, bicycles, airplanes and motorcycles. When using Auto-Area AF, if any of these subjects are detected, they will be automatically focused on without needing to change any other settings.

Elsewhere, you’ll find a new four-axis 3.2-inch touchscreen LCD for enhanced flexibility when framing shots, a Quad-VGA electronic viewfinder adjustable to 3000cd/m2 (nits), a vibration reduction image stabilization system that can achieve up to six stops of compensation with compatible lenses, and a battery capable of snapping approximately 740 shots between charges (in viewfinder mode).

On the video side, Nikon's latest can capture up to 8K UHD at 24p/30p and 4K UHD at 24p/30p/60p/120p. The body measures 5.9 inches x 5.9 inches x 3.6 inches and tips the scales at two pounds nine ounces

The Nikon Z 9 full-frame mirrorless camera will be available before the end of 2021 at a suggested retail price of $5,499.95. B&H Photo is already accepting pre-orders with a “coming soon” designation.