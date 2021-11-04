Bottom line: Sony has published the second official trailer for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City ahead of the film’s theatrical premiere on November 24. Dubbed Nightmare Trailer, the preview picks right up where the last left off. And by that, I mean it’s packed to the brim with the sort of horror and gore that some fans have been craving from the franchise.

As we learned last month, Welcome to Raccoon City is based on the first two Resident Evil games and has no tie-ins to any of the other films in the franchise. Set in 1998, the movie follows Chris and Claire Redfield along with a host of other familiar faces from the early games as they investigate what the Umbrella Corporation has been up to and try to “make it through the night.”

The first trailer arguably gave off a low-budget feel. As a longtime fan of the original game, this second trailer has me genuinely excited to see what Sony and writer / director Johannes Roberts have put together.

Sony Pictures has also published several vignettes on YouTube in recent weeks for those that want to learn more about the film’s characters.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City hits theaters on November 24.

