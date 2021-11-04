Highly anticipated: The Total War: Warhammer strategy/RTS hybrid series has been a major success since its inception in 2016. Its popularity has enabled developer Creative Assembly to continue supporting the franchise with new DLC, "free-LC," patches, and bug fixes year after year. And now, the time for a new mainline entry is finally close at hand. Total War: Warhammer 3 just received its second -- and final, hopefully -- release date: February 17, 2022.

If all goes according to plan and Creative Assembly doesn't delay the game a second time, we'll be playing in just a few short months. Previously, we'd only been told that it would arrive sometime in early 2022, which could've easily meant March or even April.

I won't bore you with a full description of what the Total War series, and more specifically the Warhammer sub-series, has to offer. The shortest elevator pitch I can give is this: these games let you take on the role of legendary leaders from the iconic Warhammer Fantasy universe and lead their armies to victory on a fantasy campaign map, as well as intense RTS battles.

Your lords often lead different races (some lead the same race, but usually with new mechanics and tweaked unit rosters), and they all have unique voice lines, personalities, and abilities. There are the ferocious Lizardmen, the sadistic Dark Elves, the stalwart Dwarfs, and much more.

Warhammer 3 will be launching with six new races; the most extensive list of launch factions seen to date in a Total War: Warhammer game. You'll be able to lead the four different Chaos god factions -- Slaanesh, Tzeentch, Nurgle, and Khorne -- as well as Kislev and Cathay. I'll let you do your own research on each of those races, as there's far too much nuance for me to cover here.

What we can discuss now is Warhammer 3's Early Adopter bonus. By either pre-ordering the game or snagging it in the first week after launch, you'll get the "Ogre Kingdoms" DLC for free. As you may have guessed, the DLC adds the Ogre race to Warhammer 3 at no additional cost, though you'll have to pay for it if you don't jump in around launch.

You can see the Ogres' reveal trailer above, but be warned: it's pretty gross.

The Ogres are a race of massive, gutsy humanoids whose sole priority in life is acquiring as much food and wealth as possible... and they're never too picky about where those resources come from. They'll eat their enemies just as soon as kill them, and they'll hire their sword arms out to whoever pays the most. They couldn't care less if their employer is evil or good-aligned.

If that isn't exciting enough, owners of both Warhammer 1 and 2 will be able to play the Ogres -- and all of the races from the series -- in a massive "Immortal Empires" campaign that combines the maps of all three games into one. It might get shrunk a bit to speed up army travel, but still. Creative Assembly did something similar with Warhammer 2 and 1, and it was easily the former's most popular (and fun, if you ask me) mode.

We'll hear more news about Shrek's less-pleasant cousins over the coming weeks. Until then, pre-orders for Warhammer 3 are up on your digital storefront of choice, and the game is even coming to Game Pass for PC on day one. It's unclear if the Ogre Kingdoms race is included there, but we'll reach out to CA to ask.