In brief: Finding a tweet from a specific user is relatively straightforward, but I'm all for making easy things easier. Twitter rolled out a function it has been testing for at least the last month that allows iPhone users to search accounts for specific content directly from its profile page.

Twitter users can now search for tweets from specific users. Well, technically, the platform has always offered this using the "from:" function (from:TechSpot [search terms]). However, last month Geekout founder Matt Navarra reported that Twitter rolled out a feature that puts a dedicated search button on profile pages. Unfortunately, it was limited to only a handful of mobile users. The function rolled out globally on Friday.

The feature should make it a little bit easier to find specific tweets from users. For example, perhaps you heard of someone tweeting something and wanted to add your two cents in the comments or give them a retweet. Just navigate to the profile page. At the top, next to the menu button (...) is a magnifying glass. Tap that, then enter your search terms to find the tweet. It's obviously better than running a general search that returns 20,000 tweets from other people.

Unfortunately, XDA Developers notes that the shortcut is currently only available in the latest stable iOS version of the Twitter app. It is unknown whether Twitter is bringing it to Android devices, although it seems like a logical progression. Adding the search button to the website version of Twitter makes a bit less sense considering typing on a conventional keyboard is more effortless than thumb-typing on a phone's tiny screen.

The profile search feature is one of several new additions to Twitter's platform. In September, it rolled out "Super Followers," which allows users to add additional content to their feeds and paywall it with $3, $5, and $10 subscriptions. It also added "Tips" (formerly Twitter Tip Jar), so followers can donate money, including Bitcoin, to their favorite tweeters. Last month, the platform added the ability to "soft-block" followers so I can block my mother-in-law without the negative repercussions.