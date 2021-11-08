Highly anticipated: Forza Horizon 5 finally arrives tomorrow, but those who purchased the Premium Edition or the Premium Add-Ons Bundle have been playing the game since November 5. It’s easy to imagine that, seeing as it’s coming to Xbox Game Pass/Game Pass for PC, not many people chose to spend up to $99 on the driving game, but that’s far from the case: almost one million players are already tearing up Mexico.

As reported by VGC, Forza Horizon 5’s Hall of Fame leaderboard that compares the achievements of every player in the game is already showing 800,000 users across Xbox and PC.

The only way to start playing before tomorrow’s (November 9) official release date is to buy the $99 Premium Edition that grants early access. If you’re a Game Pass user, the $45 Premium Add-Ons Bundle also opens the game ahead of time. Using those figures, VGC estimates that Forza 5 has already grossed between $36 million and $79 million before its full launch.

Forza Horizon 5 has long been on many people’s most-anticipated-games list, and it seems to be living up to the hype: IGN awarded the Xbox Game Studios’ title a coveted 10/10 score, PC Gamer gave 90%, and it's OpenCritic’s highest-rated game (92) released this year so far. On Metacritic, meanwhile, it has a average score of 91, making it the joint-top release of 2021 alongside Psychonauts 2. But what’s just as telling is that it’s the top-selling game globally on Steam right now.

As with previous entries in the series, Forza Horizon 5 looks terrific. It also has some fairly forgiving recommended specs—an Intel i5-8400 or Ryzen 5 1500X with either a GTX 1070 or Radeon RX 590—but if you want the “ideal” experience, you’ll need at least an RTX 3080/Radeon 6800 XT combined with a Ryzen 7 3800XT/Intel i7-10700K or better.