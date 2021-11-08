What just happened? If you've seen the latest Elden Ring gameplay video (if not, watch it below), you'll know why so many people are excited about the upcoming soulslike. Now, Bandai Namco Entertainment has shared more details about the game, including the ray tracing and 4K support, HDR compatibility, and its 60fps limit on PC.

While Elden Ring will be one of many games to offer ray tracing effects, they will arrive via a patch. Whether that will be post-launch or land on release day is unclear. Additionally, the game will have support for up to 4K resolutions along with HDR. No mention of DLSS or AMD FSR, though, which is a shame, and we can expect the PC system requirements to be revealed at a later date.

While that all sounds very appealing, one element not so welcomed by PC gamers is Elden Ring's 60fps cap. The good news is that like Dark Souls 3 and Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, we can expect mods that bypass this limit to get here soon after the game launches.

In addition to Bandai Namco's post, developer FromSoftware has revealed five of the player classes that will be available in the Elden Ring network test: warrior, enchanted knight, prophet, champion, and bloody wolf, each featuring two body types. If this Network Test, which isn't available on PC, is anything like the previous FromSoftware tests, none of the classes might make it to the final game.

In seven days, these five brave Tarnished will cross the Sea of Fog.#ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/t7SNykhr3E — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) November 5, 2021

Elden Ring had been scheduled to launch on January 21, 2022, but FromSoftware said last month that it needed to push the date back to February 25, 2022.

If you're a fan of FromSoftware games, check out our King's Field Retrospective: Exploring the Roots of Elden Ring and Dark Souls feature.