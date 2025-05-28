Reviewers Liked

  • Condenses Elden Ring into a thrilling, fast-paced, and aggressive multiplayer experience
  • A fantastic new selection of bosses
  • Strategic teamwork
  • Fun with friends
  • Cool random events
  • Memorable weapons

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Quitting is penalized, but there's no way to restart a failed run
  • Final bosses are a massive difficulty spike
  • Targeting just doesn't work sometimes
  • Archaic matchmaking