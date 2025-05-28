Elden Ring: Nightreign
Elden Ring Nightreign is a fun multiplayer offshoot, but it also doesn't come close to the dizzying heights we're used to seeing from FromSoftware. It's an interesting experiment, and I am glad it exists despite my mixed feelings, but it's a shallow happiness when I expect far more profound experiences from this company.-- As reviewed by tsa
- Condenses Elden Ring into a thrilling, fast-paced, and aggressive multiplayer experience
- A fantastic new selection of bosses
- Strategic teamwork
- Fun with friends
- Cool random events
- Memorable weapons
- Quitting is penalized, but there's no way to restart a failed run
- Final bosses are a massive difficulty spike
- Targeting just doesn't work sometimes
- Archaic matchmaking