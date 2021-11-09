Something to look forward to: It's a great time to be a fan of Souls-like games. Not only is the excellent-looking Elden Ring on the horizon, we’ve just seen footage of another title that will become part of the genre, one that asks: “What if Pinocchio, but bad-ass mechanoid?”

Lies of P, announced by South Korean developer Round8 Studio, really does take the classic fairy tale about a wooden puppet who wishes to be a real boy and puts a Dark Souls spin on it. The Alpha gameplay teaser looks extremely enticing, even if you’re the kind of person who equates playing Souls-likes with someone bashing your genitals with a hammer, thanking them, then asking for more.

Lies of P appears to tick all the right boxes: big and impactful weapons, huge enemies, a high difficultly, and gorgeous looks. There’s also a Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice-style grappling hook, one of the tools that can be added to Pinocchio’s mechanical arm.

Even though the game isn’t set to release until 2023, it’s already attracting controversy with the inclusion of a sign featuring an APAB acronym, which presumably stands for All Puppets Are Bastards. It’s doubtlessly a take on ACAB—in which Puppets is replaced by Cops—a sign that has appeared more prominently in recent times.

“As the puppet mechanoid Pinocchio, you will wind your way through the streets of a ruined city, crafting weapons from the materials you find in the world, and interacting with the remaining few who manage to survive in this pre-industrial hellscape,” reads the description. “The more you lie, the more human you become, with all the advantages and disadvantages that it entails.”

Lies of P is set to release in 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X. Expect to hear more about the game at the G-STAR convention in South Korea later this month.

In other Souls-like news, the latest gameplay trailer for Elden Ring recently arrived alongside some tech specs for the PC, including ray tracing being added via a patch and a 60fps cap.

Thanks, Kotaku.