In brief: With Steam Deck creating so many headlines, it was just a matter of time before we saw similar concepts emerge. Before Steam Deck, there were already some, like the Intel-based OneXplayer from One-Netbook. This same company is now developing an AMD-based portable console you can test soon.

One-Netbook is giving select individuals the chance to try its upcoming OneXplayer AMD Edition. For now, besides packing an AMD chip, we don't know any specifications of the portable console, but the company should unveil them before release.

However, we know the specifications of the Intel-based models, which should be relatively similar to what we'll see in the AMD Edition. Regardless of the Intel CPU they feature, all versions have an 8.4-inch display with a 2,560 x 1,440 resolution, 16GB of LPDDR4X memory, and up to 2TB of storage capacity.

In the AMD model, the only difference should be in the CPU. Based on AMD's current lineup of APUs, the most likely options would be the Ryzen 5 5600U or the Ryzen 7 5800U, but with AMD releasing new laptop processors early next year, the new portable console could become better.

ONEXPLAYER AMD version is going to release for test, if you would like to participate, please click the link below: https://t.co/YFBNv7qC2H 😘 Welcome to join us! ONEXPLAYER will bring you more surprise anywhere, anytime! Due date: 2021.11.15 6:00pm(GMT+8）#onexplayer #amd pic.twitter.com/N7OHwP4Kus — One-Netbook official (@OnenetbookO) November 9, 2021

If One-Netbook goes for a Ryzen 5000U series APU, it will be interesting to see how it will fare against Steam Deck's custom chip, from which we will learn more soon. The former has the faster CPU with more cores based on the Zen 3 architecture but paired with slower Vega graphics. On the other chip, we get a 4C/8T Zen 2 CPU paired with a powerful RDNA 2 iGPU.

Prices should also vary, with the OneXplayer probably being the more expensive out of the two. The cheapest Intel-based OneXplayer packing an Intel i5-1135G7 and 512GB of storage costs $1,059, with early birds getting them for $899. That's notably more than the 512GB Steam Deck model at $649, and even more than the base version priced at $399.

If you're interested in testing it out before release, you can register by filling out this form.