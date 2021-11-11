In brief: Bethesda over the summer announced a new version of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the popular open-world action role-playing game. It’s out today, and if you’re wondering if you should purchase yet another edition of Skyrim, Bethesda has a new trailer that it hopes will sway your decision.

Bethesda’s Todd Howard, who led development on Skyrim, told The Guardian in a recent interview that the game’s popularity simply didn’t wane after launch. This led to the studio spending more time on updates and expansions than originally planned.

“Usually after a while we’d have moved the bulk of the team over to the next project, which was Fallout 4, but we were still doing Skyrim stuff,” Howard said.

In fact, Bethesda ended up moving Fallout 4 further back on the roadmap in part due to Skyrim’s popularity.

Howard also revealed that of the 450 people that now work at Bethesda, many of them ended up there because of Skyrim. Some even came directly from the modding community.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is available from today on virtually every modern console, save for the Nintendo Switch (you’ll have to settle with the standard release on Nintendo’s handheld). It bundles together Skyrim Special Edition with every piece of Creation Club content launched to date, plus some additional content like fishing.

Skyrim's new fishing mode lets players angle more than 20 unique species from the game's various bodies of water. Catches can be cooked up for a meal, displayed as trophies or even put into aquariums as pets.

Pricing is set at $49.99, or $19.99 if you already own Skyrim Special Edition. Will you be picking it up?