What just happened? Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition arrived yesterday in the midst of massive anticipation from fans of the series. Sadly, the release has been far from smooth. Not only has Rockstar’s games launcher been offline for more than 17 hours, but the PC version has been removed from sale.

The GTA Trilogy arrived on November 11, but just a few hours after the remaster landed, Rockstar tweeted that its Games Launcher was down for maintenance, meaning those who bought the PC version have been left unable to play it.

Services for the Rockstar Games Launcher and supported titles are temporarily offline for maintenance. Services will return as soon as maintenance is completed. — Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) November 11, 2021

At the time of writing, the Rockstar Games Launcher is still offline, around 17 hours after the firm's initial tweet. It appears that the issues have prompted Rockstar to remove the PC version of the trilogy from the company’s store. Interestingly, VGC reports that data miners have since discovered the PC version of the GTA Trilogy reportedly contains all the music that’s no longer licensed, as well as uncompiled code with developer comments.

The launcher’s issues mean other Rockstar games are also unplayable on PC, including Red Dead Redemption 2, Grand Theft Auto V, and their online elements.

Given the enormous number of people who play Rockstar’s games and the amount of money the company will be losing every minute these titles are inaccessible, we can expect the launcher to come back online soon enough. The latest tweet it posted, which was three hours ago, read: “We thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to work on restoring services for the Rockstar Games Launcher and supported titles.”