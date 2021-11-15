In brief: The Black Friday shopping extravaganza isn’t upon us quite yet, but that's not stopping many from dishing out the deals early. Adobe is the latest to do so with a very attractive discount on its bundle of Creative Cloud apps.

From now through November 26, first-time Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps subscribers can save 40 percent off the bundle’s original price, bringing it down to $29.99 per month, or $359.88 for a full year.

The Creative Cloud All Apps bundle includes more than 20 apps for design, photography, video, web, UX, social media and more. Highlights include Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Premiere Pro, Lightroom, Dreamweaver and Acrobat Reader, just to name a few.

Subscribers also get 100GB of cloud storage as well as access to the latest features and updates as soon as they are launched.

According to the fine print, a 12-month commitment is required, and you’ll need to cancel before the end of the deal or else your subscription will be renewed at the then-current rate (currently $52.99 a month). You can pay monthly or all at once, however.

A bundle like this is likely going to be overkill for most, but even if you’d only use a few of the apps, the savings over the individual monthly rates could be worth it. Photoshop alone is $20.99 per month and if you also want Lightroom, you’ll need to dish out an additional $9.99 per month. By getting the bundle, you’ll get both of these and a host of other apps to experiment with in your free time.