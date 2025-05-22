Cutting corners: Adobe customers have a choice: pay more for enhanced AI features, accept a stripped-down Standard plan, or consider leaving the Adobe ecosystem altogether. With the June deadline approaching, subscribers must weigh their options carefully.

Adobe has announced sweeping changes to its Creative Cloud subscription plans, introducing a new pricing structure that will take effect in North America next month.

The company's latest offering, Creative Cloud Pro, will replace the popular All Apps plan for new and existing subscribers starting June 17, 2025. While Adobe touts expanded features and a stronger emphasis on artificial intelligence, many users will find the changes less than favorable.

Under the new structure, Creative Cloud Pro promises access to the full suite of Adobe's creative tools. Subscribers will get more than 20 desktop applications, including industry standards like Photoshop, Illustrator, and Premiere Pro, as well as premium versions of Adobe's mobile and web-based apps.

A central selling point of Creative Cloud Pro is its focus on generative AI. Subscribers will receive unlimited AI credits – an upgrade from the 1,000 credits per month previously available under the All Apps plan. This move signals Adobe's intention to double down on AI-powered features across its ecosystem.

However, the expanded capabilities come at a cost. The new Pro plan is $69.99 per month for individuals, a $10 increase over the outgoing All Apps plan. Existing subscribers will be automatically switched to the Pro plan on June 17, and the higher price will be reflected in their next billing cycle.

Importantly, the shift to the Pro plan will happen automatically for existing subscribers on June 17, meaning users will see the higher price on their next bill unless they change their subscription. This automatic migration leaves many feeling cornered, especially given Adobe's reputation for frequent price hikes and its dominant position in the creative software market.

For those looking to avoid the price increase, Adobe is also offering a new Creative Cloud "Standard" plan at $54.99 per month. While this option is slightly less expensive, it comes with significant trade-offs. Standard plan subscribers will lose access to premium mobile features in apps like Adobe Express, Lightroom Mobile, and Photoshop Mobile.

Notably, the monthly AI credits you used to get with the "All apps" plan will drop from 1,000 to just 25 credits. Advanced AI tools, such as Firefly's generative video and audio features will be reserved exclusively for Pro users.

While these changes currently affect only subscribers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, Adobe's track record suggests the new pricing model will likely expand to other regions. Users outside North America may have a brief window to explore alternatives before the changes reach them.

Adobe's dominance in the creative software market has often left users with few alternatives. However, this latest price hike and restructuring may prompt some to look elsewhere and explore open-source or non-Adobe creative tools.