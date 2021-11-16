In brief: The 2021 Game Awards will air live in just 22 days, which is plenty of time to cast your votes across a wide array of categories. Frontrunners to take home an award include Deathloop with a total of eight nominations followed closely by Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart with six. It Takes Two, from Hazelight Studios, has been nominated for five awards, as has platformer Psychonauts 2 from Double Fine.

Other multi-nominated titles include Resident Evil Village with four nominations as well as Returnal and Forza Horizon 5, each with three.

Here’s a quick look at the nominees in the most coveted categories.

Game of the Year

  • Deathloop (Arkande Studios / Bethesda)
  • It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios)
  • Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam / Nintendo)
  • Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / SIE)
  • Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Best Game Direction

  • Deathloop (Arkande Studios / Bethesda)
  • It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios)
  • Returnal (Housemarque / SIE)
  • Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / SIE)

Best Narrative

  • Deathloop (Arkande Studios / Bethesda)
  • It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios)
  • Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine / Square Enix)
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / Square Enix)
  • Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)

The 2021 Game Awards take place on December 9 and will be hosted by Geoff Keighley from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show returns as an in-person event this year after going virtual in 2020 due to the pandemic.

