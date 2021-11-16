Deathloop tops 2021 Game Awards nominations with eight
Deathloop, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, It Takes Two and Psychonauts 2 could all have big nightsBy Shawn Knight
In brief: The 2021 Game Awards will air live in just 22 days, which is plenty of time to cast your votes across a wide array of categories. Frontrunners to take home an award include Deathloop with a total of eight nominations followed closely by Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart with six. It Takes Two, from Hazelight Studios, has been nominated for five awards, as has platformer Psychonauts 2 from Double Fine.
Other multi-nominated titles include Resident Evil Village with four nominations as well as Returnal and Forza Horizon 5, each with three.
Here’s a quick look at the nominees in the most coveted categories.
Game of the Year
- Deathloop (Arkande Studios / Bethesda)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios)
- Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam / Nintendo)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / SIE)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
Best Game Direction
- Deathloop (Arkande Studios / Bethesda)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios)
- Returnal (Housemarque / SIE)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / SIE)
Best Narrative
- Deathloop (Arkande Studios / Bethesda)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios)
- Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine / Square Enix)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / Square Enix)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)
The 2021 Game Awards take place on December 9 and will be hosted by Geoff Keighley from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show returns as an in-person event this year after going virtual in 2020 due to the pandemic.