Something to look forward to: Motorola’s 2021 refresh of the G Power was disappointing, but the upcoming model could end up on the budget buyer’s shopping list, given the $50 lower price point at launch than its predecessors. While there are a few questionable spec changes for the G Power 2022, the 90Hz refresh rate display and 128GB storage option are upgrades worth considering.

The G Power 2022 is still a 4G phone, but most budget buyers will find that perfectly acceptable. They might also not notice that Motorola has switched from a Qualcomm SoC to a MediaTek Helio chip (G37) this time around. The hardware to appreciate in this affordable Android is the chunky 5,000mAh battery, a smoother display, decent cameras and connectivity, and Android 11 out of the box.

Motorola has returned to offering a 4GB/64GB configuration in the $200 base model while increasing the memory/storage combo to 4GB/128GB on the $250 higher-end version. Both variants feature microSD expansion slots for adding another 512GB on top. While the 6.5-inch display is still a 720p LCD, it’s now a faster 90Hz panel that should offer the ideal mix of performance and efficiency. Interestingly, Motorola still boasts a 3-day battery life with this device.

The G Power’s rear triple-camera setup has also been redesigned and now packs an updated 50MP/2MP/2MP array, while the 8MP selfie shooter that's been moved to the top center is unchanged from the predecessor. Other hardware features carried over include the 3.5mm jack, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth connectivity, IP52 water protection, and the USB Type-C 2.0 charging port.

Motorola says the G Power 2022 will be initially available in the US at Republic Wireless and Metro by T-Mobile in the coming months, followed by other carrier versions and universally unlocked models early next year. Canadian buyers will also be able to purchase it around the same time.