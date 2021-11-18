Something to look forward to: Imagine how fun it would be to pit Superman, Arya Stark, Bugs Bunny, and Shaggy against each other inside the Batcave, trying to kick each other off the screen. That will soon be possible thanks to an upcoming fighting game from Warner Bros. called Multiversus.

Warner Bros. has finally confirmed most of the rumors (1, 2) surrounding its new fighting game by launching the reveal trailer of Multiversus. Like the prominent Super Smash Bros. player HungryBox wrote, Multiversus is Warner Bros. new platform fighting game where players fight in team-based 2v2 and 4-player free-for-all matches with characters from WB franchises.

Published by Warner Bros. and developed by Player First Games, Multiversus will bring characters from the DC Universe, like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn, as well as Steven Universe, such as Steven himself and Garnet, and Adventure Time, including Finn and Jake. Other characters in the initial roster include Bugs Bunny from Looney Tunes, Tom and Jerry (single character), Game of Thrones' Arya Stark, Shaggy from Scooby-Doo and the game's original Reindog.

The roster is expected to grow with characters from new franchises and others from universes already featured in the game. Considering how Multiversus looks, we don't expect to see Scorpion or Sub-Zero from Mortal Kombat in it, but Harry Potter characters would fit in quite nicely.

Tony Huynh, the co-founder of Play First Games and game director of Multiversus, stated that the game includes voice acting from many iconic actors that worked in these franchises. Some examples are Kevin Conroy (Batman), Tara Strong (Harley Quinn), John DiMaggio (Jake the Dog), Jeremy Shada (Finn), Matthew Lillard (Shaggy) and Maisie Williams (Arya Stark).

The game director promised Multiversus will support cross-play and cross-progression, and feature leaderboards, dedicated servers and rollback netcode. Multiversus will be free to play and is expected to launch in 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. We expected to see Switch in the list of platforms, but unfortunately, the console isn't present, at least for now.