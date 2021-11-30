In brief: Despite the massive controversy surrounding Cyberpunk 2077's troubled launch in December, the title was and continues to be a financial success for publisher CD Projekt. However, the company's own digital gaming storefront, GOG (formerly Good Old Games), has not been performing quite as well, according to CD Projekt's Q3 2021 financial report.

Indeed, the storefront (best known for selling DRM-free games) posted a year-to-date loss of 4.7 million PLN. That means that, between January of this year and the end of September, GOG lost CD Projekt a whopping $1.14 million.

That isn't a devastating loss by itself, especially given the financial success of CD Projekt's directly-published games, but keep the broader context in mind: last year, GOG managed to pull in a small net profit of around $31,000 (130,000 PLN). It isn't clear what changed between then and now that could have led to this loss.

Regardless, GOG's revenue downturn is not the end of the world for CD Projekt, not by a long shot. As noted previously, Cyberpunk 2077 continues to print money alongside CD Projekt Red's other games. Net profit for CD Projekt Red between January 7 and September 30 remained strong at about $5 million, which more than makes up for GOG's losses.

Unfortunately, that still wasn't enough to bring CD Projekt's overall net profit (up to Q3) on par with what it achieved during the same period in 2020. Last year, net profit for all segments of CD Projekt's business sat at $5.55 million, but when we factor in GOG's underperformance this year, that figure is only $3.94 million.

Aside from discussing general financials, CD Projekt's Q3 2021 earnings report also surfaced a few announcements of interest to gamers rather than investors. Firstly, Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 are still set to receive their next-gen versions sometime in Q1 2022, which should come as a relief to those who feared that another delay might be on the way.

Additionally, work continues on Cyberpunk 2077's first paid expansion (a la Blood & Wine or Hearts of Stone for the Witcher 3), and CD Projekt's recently-acquired studio "The Molasses Flood" is autonomously working on an unannounced project.