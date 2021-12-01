What just happened? At an event this week, Chinese company Innosilicon unveiled its first discrete GPU, the Fantasy One, on which it is basing a family of graphics cards. The company boasts that the cards have the most advanced GPU features, offering at least three different models.

According to reports from Chinese and Taiwan news outlets, Innosilicon held an event laying out plans for its Fantasy One series graphics cards, including specifications for each. These GPUs are suited for consumer desktop and gaming rigs, as opposed to Innosilicon's previously announced Fenghua 1 server GPU. Although it's not completely clear where the cards stand in terms of gaming performance, they may land in the same ballpark as AMD's Radeon 6700XT and 6600XT.

Fantasy One Type A is a consumer and workstation card with what may be a combination of GDDR6 and GDDR6X VRAM across a 128-bit interface, totaling 16GB. So far, we've only seen GDDR6X VRAM in the higher-end entries in Nvidia's Ampere series released late last year. Innosilicon says Type A should offer 5TFLOPs of single-precision power.

Type B is a dual-GPU solution of two GPUs connected by what Innosilicon calls "Innolink." This card is capable of 10TFLOPs of single-precision power, comparable to the 6600XT, but it's unclear how Innosilicon calculates FLOPs compared to AMD.

A third, smaller graphics card looks like it will be an entry-level option, but there are even fewer details on it. A fourth, server-oriented model appears to only feature passive cooling, according to machine translation of the MyDrivers story.

Innosilicon reportedly benchmarked the cards on Unigine Heaven OpenGL, but no one seems to have reported benchmark scores. For head-to-head comparisons, it's likely best to wait for game benchmarks after the Fantasy One cards finally hit the market. In any case, consumers might be happy just to see some more competition in the GPU space, which has been dominated by Nvidia and AMD for years, with Intel attempting to grab a slice.

All of the Fantasy One cards have DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1, and VGA connections. Innosilicon says they support graphics APIs including OpenGL, OpenGL ES, OpenCL, Vulkan, and DirectX, though it hasn't said which version of DirectX.

Innosilicon plans to unveil the Fantasy 2 and 3 GPU families next year.