In brief: A remastered version of Blizzard’s classic action role-playing game, Diablo II, landed this past September for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Windows PC and Nintendo Switch. Since then, the dev team has been continuing to optimize the game servers and listening to player feedback. Now, some of those new features are ready to make their debut.

The most notable is support for Nvidia DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) tech on PC’s with compatible Nvidia graphics cards, which arrived in the new 2.3 patch. DLSS is an AI rendering technique that uses Nvidia’s Tensor Core AI processors to produce higher quality visuals without a major performance penalty.

As PC Gamer notes, the early implementation isn’t working flawlessly for all users. The publication pointed to a Reddit thread where some users were experiencing blurriness when enabling DLSS. This, according to one user, could be related to the fact that Blizzard appears to be using dll 2.2.11 instead of the latest iteration, version 2.3.4. Details on how to update to the latest version are provided over on Reddit.

That said, Diablo II: Resurrected’s system requirements aren’t very steep to begin with. The recommended configuration over on Battle.net calls for an Intel Core 2 Duo or AMD Athlon 64 X2 5600+, 6GB of RAM, 25GB of available storage space and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 260 or ATI Radeon HD 4870 or better.

The new patch also delivers a handful of visual tweaks to the front-end user interface as well as audio improvements when navigating menus and refilling potions.

Diablo II Resurrected retails for $39.99.