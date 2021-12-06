In a nutshell: Monitors the size of televisions are becoming a more common sight these days. Adding to the list of monstrous gaming displays is AOC, which has launched a new 43-inch 4K@144Hz HDR monitor.

AOC China announced the G4309VX/D, a 43-inch monitor with a 3840 x 2160 resolution combined with a 144Hz refresh rate, meaning you’re going to need a beefy rig to get the most out of it. Its VA panel is VESA DisplayHDR 1000 rated thanks to the 1100 cd/m2 brightness, though the peak SDR brightness is rated at 720 cd/m². It also has edge-lit local dimming.

Elsewhere, the monitor boasts a 1ms response time (MPRT), a 4000:1 contrast ratio, adaptive sync, motion blur reduction, two DisplayPort 1.4 inputs (with DSC), and HDMI 2.1, so we can expect this to be popular among both PC and console gamers.

Buyers also get 178/178 viewing angles, 10-bit (8-bit+FRC) color depth, and 100% sRGB / 95% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, along with four USB 3.2 ports and a headphone jack.

AOC has yet to reveal pricing for the G4309VX/D. TechPowerUp notes that there is a similar model (G4309VX) for sale in Taiwan for $1,300, but that lacks HDMI 2.1, so we can expect the new version to be around the same or slightly more. No word yet on when or if it will be available outside of China.

Monitors measuring 43-inches have been around for years, but we've only recently started seeing more of them with gaming-focused features. One of these is Gigabyte’s Aorus FV43U, which has similar specs to AOC’s latest display.