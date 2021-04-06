Something to look forward to: If you've managed to (somehow) get your hands on the latest and greatest PC gaming hardware from Nvidia, Intel, or AMD, now might be the time to invest in a new monitor. If so, Gigabyte wants to convince you that its newest offering, the FV43U, is the way to go. Its size rivals many household TVs at 43 inches, while still retaining all the features you'd expect from a high-end gaming monitor.

The FV43U will belong to Gigabyte's Aorus product line-up, and it will ship with surprisingly slim bezels (for a TV-sized display), optional legs for those who prefer not to wall-mount, and a built-in TV tuner. We don't have a specific release date yet, but Videocardz reports that some Asian retailers have already begun to accept pre-orders for the FV43U.

Price conversions would put the US price tag at around $1,516. Final pricing is likely to differ, but probably not by much -- $1,500 is about what I'd expect to pay for what's on offer here. There's the FV43U's144Hz refresh rate, for example, and its 4K output resolution -- not high-end features on their own, but seeing them combined in one product does arguably warrant a higher price tag.

If that's not enough, the FV43U also boasts a DisplayHDR 1000 certification, which should mean superior contrast, a wider color gamut, and a peak brightness of 1000 nits.

If you're concerned about such a big panel's gaming chops, don't be -- Videocardz claims the FV43U has an MPRT response time of 1ms, which translates to lightning-fast image transitions with minimal persistence.

As Blur Busters has pointed out in the past, "moving picture" response times are a far better gauge of a monitor's ability to control blur than gray-to-gray response times, which are usually what a manufacturer will market most heavily (as they're easier to reduce).

That's about all we know about the FV43U for now. We'll be sure to update you when Gigabyte releases more details about the device, but in the meantime, those of you with $1,500 burning a hole in your pocket will just have to wait.