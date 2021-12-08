The big picture: Apple is expected to launch a revised version of its AirPods Pro with an entirely new design in the fourth quarter of 2022, analyst Ming Chi-Kuo said in a recent note to investors. New silicon is also said to be in the pipeline, making them a potentially attractive offering in a crowded market -- if the price is right.

Apple’s first-gen AirPods Pro debuted in late 2019, and is currently slotted between the base AirPods and the high-end AirPods Max headphones in the company’s product line.

According to Kuo, Apple will eliminate the stems on the current version in favor of a design that is similar to the Beats Fit Pro. They’ll be powered by a new chip said to enhance connectivity with paired devices and deliver fitness tracking capabilities.

Back in October, Apple added a new member to the standard AirPods family. The new third-gen AirPods feature spatial audio and offer increased durability and longer battery life compared to their predecessor. Pricing is set at $179 for the AirPods 3rd gen, and $249 for the AirPods Pro, although the latter can be found for around $190 if you’re willing to shop around a bit for a deal.

Kuo is also expecting no less than three new Apple Watch models next fall followed by a new iPhone SE with a larger display in 2023 or 2024. Specific launch dates weren’t provided, but Apple historically announces new watch models in September and iPhone SE refreshes in the spring.