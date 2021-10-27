Rumor mill: Apple may soon recycle the “Plus” branding from the iPhone 8 era for the next-gen iPhone SE, even though it will keep the same overall design and screen size as the current iPhone SE. That said, there are signs that a larger iPhone SE is still coming sometime in 2024.

Earlier this month, we heard that Apple would keep using the same iPhone SE design with the third-generation model while beefing up the internals to include an A15 chipset and support for 5G connectivity. Apple will supposedly add the latter feature with the help of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X60 modem, which can deliver download speeds of up to 7.5 gigabits per second (Gbps) and upload speeds of up to 3 Gbps.

If everything goes to plan, the iPhone SE could go into mass production later this year and be ready for a spring 2022 launch. Interestingly, display analyst Ross Young suggests that Apple will call this new model the “iPhone SE Plus,” even though it will retain its current diminutive size that houses a 4.7-inch display, which is considered small by today’s standards. Thus, the iPhone 8 design may live on through the iPhone SE line until 2023 at the earliest.

That’s because most industry watchers suggest that an iPhone SE with a larger screen has been delayed to prevent it from cannibalizing sales of other iPhone models. The screen is said to measure anywhere between 5.7 inches and 6.1 inches diagonally. Some analysts believe Apple is also preparing an iPhone SE with a punch-hole display for release in 2023. As for the display technology, it looks like Apple might stick with LCD rather than OLED to keep costs down.

Another rumor that recently popped up on MyDrivers suggests that Apple is looking to integrate Touch ID into the side button of the next iPhone SE, but that doesn’t seem to fall in line with everything else we’ve heard about the upcoming Apple device. That said, this could be a more plausible scenario for the larger iPhone SE that could land in 2024, especially if Apple opts for a punch-hole display.