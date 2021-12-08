Something to look forward to: Sony posted the system requirements for the upcoming PC version of its 2018 hit God of War this week, along with a new trailer reiterating the PC port’s enhancements. They seem slightly steep if you want to play the game in 4K.

When Sony announced God of War for PC in October, it confirmed the port would support Nvidia DLSS, Nvidia Reflex, higher resolution shadows, Ground Truth Ambient Occlusion, Screen Space Directional Occlusion, and 21:9 aspect ratio. The new trailer containing PC footage at 4K and 60 frames per second reconfirms these features.

The system requirements appear similar to those of Sony’s other Blockbuster PC ports – Horizon: Zero Dawn and Days Gone. Impressively, the ancient i5-2500k can still play these games, although it does seem strange for God of War to recommend a Ryzen 9 3950X for 4K 60fps.

Minimum system requirements (720p 30fps Low settings)

Nvidia GTX 960 (4GB) / AMD R9 290x (4GB) CPU: Intel i5-2500k (4 core 3.3GHz) / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (4 core 3.1GHz)

Windows 10 64-bit (version 1809) Storage: 70GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

Recommended system requirements (1080p 30fps PS4 settings)

Nvidia GTX 1060 (6GB) / AMD RX 570 (4GB) CPU: Intel i5-6600k (4 core 3.5GHz) / AMD Ryzen 5 2400 G (4-core 3.6GHz)

Windows 10 64-bit (version 1809) Storage: 70GB SSD

High system requirements (1080p 60fps PS4 settings)

Nvidia GTX 1070 (8GB) / AMD RX 5600 XT (6GB) CPU: Intel i7-4770k (4 core 3.5GHz) / AMD Ryzen 7 2700 (8 core 3.2GHz)

Windows 10 64-bit (version 1809) Storage: 70GB SSD

Performance system requirements (1440p 60fps High settings)

Nvidia RTX 2070 (8GB) / AMD RX 5700 XT (8GB) CPU: Intel i7-7700k (4 core 4.2GHz) / AMD Ryzen 7 3700x (8 core 3.6GHz)

Windows 10 64-bit (version 1809) Storage: 70GB SSD

Ultra system requirements (4K 60fps Ultra settings)

Nvidia RTX 3080 (10GB) / AMD RX 6800 XT (16GB) CPU: Intel i9-9900k (8 core 3.6GHz) / AMD Ryzen 9 3950x (16 core 3.5GHz)

Windows 10 64-bit (version 1809) Storage: 70GB SSD

God of War launches on PC on January 14, 2022.

Sony also released patch 1.11 for the PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn on Wednesday, which adds DLSS and AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution. The update also moves shader compilation from startup to loading screens, as well as in the background during gameplay.