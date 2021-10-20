Something to look forward to: On Wednesday, Sony announced that God of War is its latest first-party game to get a PC port. It launches January 14, 2022 with a few new graphical enhancements and control features specific to PC.

The announcement on the PlayStation Blog included some PC screenshots. Pre-order pages are already up on Steam and the Epic Games Store. The former PlayStation exclusive will sell for $49.99. The most notable new addition to God of War on PC is Nvidia DLSS to help maintain high framerates, even at 4K.

The PC version of God of War promises higher resolution shadows, better screen space reflections, Ground Truth Ambient Occlusion (GTAO), Screen Space Directional Occlusion (SSDO), Nvidia Reflex low-latency support, plus compatibility for 21:9 ultra-wide displays. The game will also have fully customizable keyboard and mouse bindings while supporting the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller. Sony has not posted system requirements yet other than it will require 80GB of storage space.

After releasing in 2018, God of War sold over 10 million copies—more than any other game in the series, which started with the original 2005 game of the same name for the PlayStation 2. The 2018 entry won Game of the Year at DICE and the GDC awards, and it also won five Bafta trophies.

God of War joins other former PlayStation exclusives on PC, including Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone. Earlier this summer, Sony confirmed that more of its internally-developed games would come to PC, but only after launching on PlayStation. In September, it added Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy to that list of upcoming ports, coming to PlayStation 5 early next year and PC sometime later.

The sequel to God of War, God of War Ragnarok, is also set to launch next year for PS4 and PS5. It will conclude the story started in the 2018 game. Director Cory Balrog admitted that the lengthy development time of the games (around five years) is the main reason Sony isn't doing a third game in the franchise's "Norse saga."