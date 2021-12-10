Recap: The annual Game Awards Show hosted by Geoff Keighley is always packed with "World Premiere" game trailers. In fact, there are probably just as many people who watch it for that as those that tune in to see the awards. Never fear if you are in the former group and missed the show. We got you.

While this list is by no means every trailer shown during the show, it does comprise 15 of the more surprising or hotly anticipated games revealed. So grab your popcorn for a short binge of the best trailers from The Game Awards 2021.

If you're after just the winners, checkout yesterday's show coverage.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Friday the 13th developer, Gun Media, has a new multiplayer horror game in the works. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre game is a 4v1 survival horror title akin to Dead by Daylight. It should be plenty creepy on its own, but Gun reminds us in the trailer that the game, like the original Tobe Hooper movie, is based on actual events. Thanks for that.

Homeworld 3 Gameplay Reveal

Gearbox first announced Homeworld 3 first announced two years ago, then went radio silent. The crew decided to use the awards show to drop a gameplay trailer, and it's looking pretty good. The game should arrive sometime in Q4 2022.

The Expanse

Telltale announced that it is working on another narrative-driven game based on the television series The Expanse. Studio Deck Nine is onboard to help develop the interactive story. It doesn't have a release date yet.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Capcom dropped a trailer revealing its upcoming expansion for Monter Hunter Rise called Sunbreak. Currently, Monster Hunter Rise is a Nintendo Switch exclusive. However, it's making its way to PC early next year. Capcom will follow that up with the Sunbreak DLC next summer.

Thirsty Suitors

Thirsty Suitors is a cartoonish title from indy studio Outerloop Games. It's a strange mix of skateboarding, cooking, and turn-based fighting. Check out its Steam page for more.

Evil West

Focus Entertainment teased Evil West about a year ago. The Game Awards trailer showed off some gameplay revealing that it plays a bit like Devil May Cry -- fighting with a generous helping of gunplay. It doesn't have a solid release date yet but should be out sometime next year.

Have a Nice Death

This title looks really fun. Have a Nice death is a "rogue-lite" platformer that puts you in the role of a very grumpy grim reaper. Its gameplay style looks somewhat similar to Cuphead, so expect to die a lot in this one. Developer Magic Design Studios says to be ready for early access next March.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Game studio Ninja Theory announced it was doing a follow-up to its gorgeous but gut-wrenching Senua's Saga: Hellblade at The Game Awards 2019. This year it showed off some in-game action. If you are expecting cinematic-quality gameplay, you will not be disappointed. It looks as visually stunning as its predecessor. Unfortunately, the devs did not even have a vague launch window to give us, so it still might be a while before we get our hands on it.

Star Wars Eclipse

If you enjoyed Detroit: Become Human and hate EA's recent Star Wars efforts, you might be excited to hear that Quantic Dream got its hands on the Star Wars license and is working on a game set in the Star Wars universe. Knowing Quantic Dream's CV, it's safe to say it will be a narrative-driven cinematic experience, but it has no release date yet.

Wonder Woman

Because we don't have enough superhero games, Monolith Productions decided to make a game based on DC Comic's most iconic female heroine -- Diana of Themyscira. All kidding aside, it's nice to see the badass Amazon get her own game. It sounds fun too. Monolith bills it as a single-player, third-person, open-world, action-adventure -- my favorite genre.

Alan Wake II

Following the recent release of the Alan Wake remaster, Remedy revealed it isn't slowing down. The studio is already working hard on a sequel that fans have wanted for more than a decade.

Slitterhead

From the demented mind that gave us Pyramid head comes a new monster to haunt our nightmares. Slitterhead is a new horror game from Keiichiro Toyama, the creator of Silent Hill. Not too much is known about it other than what is in the teaser, so we'll just let it speak for itself.

Sonic Frontiers

Although it teased it was working on something back in May, yesterday Sega fully revealed a new addition to the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise called "Sonic Frontiers." It will be an open-world ("open-zone") affair this time. Roam wherever you want, doing what the little blue mascot does best, namely collecting rings, trouncing baddies, and, oh yeah, running around at supersonic speeds. Sonic Frontiers should zoom into stores in late 2022.

Dune: Spice Wars

Frank Herbert's novel series Dune has been adapted to film and game numerous times with no less than two movies (another is coming in 20230, two miniseries, an upcoming TV series, and a whopping five video games. But that's not nearly enough for fans of the sci-fi franchise. Developer Shiro Games is making a 4X strategy game based on Herbert's epic universe called Dune: Spice Wars. It should enter Steam Early Access sometime next year.

Star Trek: Resurgence

Last but not least, we have Star Trek: Resurgence. The game is under development at Dramatic Labs, a studio comprised of former Telltale designers. As would be expected, the title will play in the same vein as a Telltale adventure. It is set on the USS Resolute, with two playable characters -- First Officer Jara Rydek and Engineer Carter Diaz. The game is slated to land on consoles and PC next spring.

The Game Awards were jam-packed with gameplay reveals, updates to coming titles, and other good stuff. If you missed it or didn't see something you were expecting, check out the entire three-hour show on YouTube.