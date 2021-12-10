In context: DDR5 memory was released a few months ago, but like graphics cards, there's also an evident shortage of this component throughout retailers. This led scalpers to target DDR5 memory just like they did with consoles and GPUs, selling them way above their MSRP.

We can only assume the lack of stock and high prices of DDR5 memory originates from the ongoing chip shortage, but considering scalpers are also getting their hands on these modules, they're also part of the problem.

If you want to get DDR5 memory at reasonable prices, there's still hope. Newegg added DDR5 memory modules to its Shuffle lottery-based system, which allows raffle winners to buy high-demand products at a discount.

Today's memory selection in the Shuffle includes a 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5-4800 CL40 kit from TeamGroup, usually priced at $279.99, and a 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5-5200 CL40 kit from Gigabyte, which costs $329.99.

Both kits are only available alongside Z690 motherboards, so it may not suit those who just need DDR5 memory to complete their system. The cheapest bundle combines the TeamGroup memory with an MSI Pro Z690-A WiFi for $509.98. The other two bundles have the Gigabyte memory and a Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Master or a Z690 Aorus Xtreme, available for $779.98 and $1209.98, respectively.

The daily Shuffle has already ended at the time of writing, but expect to see more DDR5 memory kits on future Shuffle offerings, hopefully as a single product.

At the moment, DDR5 memory is hard to get without paying significantly more than MSRP, and that will likely continue for the foreseeable future. If you haven't bought a DDR5 memory-supported motherboard yet, you may want to consider a DDR4 board. As seen in our Intel Core i9-12900K review, the "extra performance" from DDR5 memory might not be worth the additional costs.