In a nutshell: Keanu Reeves is up there with Henry Cavill as one of the internet’s most loved celebrities. He’s been hitting the headlines again recently thanks to the upcoming The Matrix Resurrections and that Unreal Engine 5 demo. In a recent interview with The Verge, Reeves revealed his skepticism of NFTs and that he’s never actually played Cyberpunk 2077, even though CD Projekt Red once claimed otherwise.

Reeves was being interviewed alongside Matrix star Carrie-Ann Moss about how the real and virtual worlds are becoming ever more interconnected—as well as the movies and the tech demo, of course.

One of the first subjects the pair are asked about is the metaverse. Reeves responds with “Can we just not have metaverse be invented by Facebook?” correctly noting that the concept is “way older”—the term was coined by author Neal Stephenson in his 1992 book Snow Crash.

Segueing onto cryptocurrency, Keanu says that a friend bought some for him a while ago, but he doesn’t do anything with it. A HODLer, then. But it seems NFTs are less appealing to the actor, who laughed at the idea of digital ownership when the contents can be “easily reproduced.”

Keanu was also smiling when informed that his Cyberpunk 2077 character, Johnny Silverhand, was the one most people wanted to have in-game sex with. CD Projekt Red actually banned a mod that allowed this behavoir (kind of). Reeves seemed quite happy to hear about it all. “Oh my god, it’s always nice, when it’s nice, and…y’know,” he said, though Carrie-Ann Moss was less enthusiastic. “I, on the other hand, say ‘No thank you! No thank you.’ Keanu’s fine with it…”

What might come as a surprise to some is Reeves admitting he doesn’t play video games, even Cyberpunk 2077, which he’s only seen in demonstrations. That’s a little different from what CD Projekt Red CEO Adam Kiciński said last November when asked if Reeves had played the game. “Yes. Yes. He played the game. But as far as I know haven't finished yet. So -- but definitely, he played the game and he loves it,” claimed Kiciński.