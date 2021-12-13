A hot potato: Peter Molyneux, the game designer behind Dungeon Keeper, Black & White, Fable, Theme Park, and more, has announced his next game: Legacy, a play-to-earn blockchain-powered business sim that includes NFTs. Hmmm…

Molyneux’s 22cans studio is developing Legacy, which it describes as "a creative entrepreneur's dream come true, an opportunity for players to build their very own business, designing their very own products from a huge array of possibilities as they create a business empire the likes of which the world has never seen."

Players must initially buy "Land NFT," which will allow them to start their own "blockchain business association" in the game. Business owners will have access to Legacy Keys, which can be lent to other people who want to start an in-game business, apparently making them their partners. The borrowers will then share a portion of the LegacyCoin—a new crypto built on the Ethereum blockchain—they earn with the lender.

The actual gameplay sounds like Sim City as players build and design factories, the products they create, a town, and so on, with LegacyCoin earned through various competitive events. You can also use it to trade with others and buy in-game NFTs.

“Build a successful business to expand your empire, invent better products and produce them faster, carving your small town into a colossal and thriving industrial city, in the pursuit of winning competitions and earning real money from your gameplay… all while enjoying Legacy,” the page states.

The last major project from Molyneux, who has long been accused of over-promising on his games, was Godus in 2013. It was mired in controversy due to the microtransactions and an apparent focus on mobile—the PC version remains in Steam early access, where it hasn’t been updated in seven years. He was also behind Curiosity: What’s Inside the Cube? A mobile app that saw millions of people tapping at a cube in the hope of getting the last tap and winning a “life-changing” prize. That person is still waiting for his life to change.

It seems that the Godus experience hasn’t put Molyneux off embracing an area as controversial as play-to-earn/NFT games. Ubisoft is trying something similar, despite its announcement video being hit with a slew of dislikes.