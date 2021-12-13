In context: Adobe has always been the go-to solution for professional designers, primarily due to InDesign, Photoshop, and Illustrator. These are extremely powerful programs, but demand a significant time investment in order to master them them. If that has historically been a barrier for you, Adobe's latest solution might be worth a look.

Adobe's Creative Cloud Express is a new creative app that aims to simplify creating multimedia content, making it an attractive solution for small businesses, students, influencers and social media managers. Adobe's new app enables users to create compelling marketing materials through drag-and-drop and a few clicks.

The Creative Cloud Express app uses the same framework and technologies as other Adobe applications like Premiere, Photoshop and Acrobat. It also features Adobe Sensei to remove backgrounds from images, edit videos and turn them into GIFs, and even convert/export PDFs.

"With Creative Cloud and Creative Cloud Express, we are meeting the demands of all creators and catalyzing the creator economy," said David Wadhwani, CBO and VP at Adobe. "Creative Cloud Express is the start of a brand-new journey to introduce first-time creators to Adobe creative tools while adding significant value to our current Creative Cloud subscribers."

The app is free in its base version, offering thousands of templates, images, fonts, essential editing tools and 2GB of cloud storage. However, you can pay $9.99 per month for the premium subscription (three-month free trial available), which unlocks more assets, 100GB of cloud storage and other editing tools.

Moreover, premium subscribers can add their brand/company logo, convert PDFs to other formats, and create, manage and share templates and assets in Creative Cloud libraries. If you subscribe to the premium service, you'll also have access to Adobe Premiere Rush, Photoshop Express, Spark Video and Spark Page.

Creative Cloud Express is available on Adobe's website or from the Microsoft Store, Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Enterprise and Teams users will have to wait until 2022 to try it out.