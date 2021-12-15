Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Prime Day are all behind us now, and so are many of the season's best tech deals -- or so you'd think. HP feels the savings don't have to stop, just the holiday season is coming to an end. For the next week, the company is offering deep discounts on a plethora of gadgets and devices, ranging from gaming mice and monitors to laptops, all-in-ones, and even printers.

These items are available as part of HP's "Last Chance" holiday gift sale, which kicked off this week and ends on December 21. That gives you a full 7 days to take advantage of the savings. Many of the items on sale this week are already discounted below the $1,000 mark, but as a reminder, HP's 10-percent-off "HOLIDAY10" coupon code is still available for use on select products over $1,000.

So, more specifically, what is on offer here? You'll find the HP Reverb G2 headset (a solid entry point to VR for under $500), the Omen Reactor gaming mouse, the HP 24-DF1036XT AIO, the Spectre X360, and more...

Let's go into a bit more detail now.

A curved gaming monitor for less than $300

Monitor shopping is never easy for PC enthusiasts and gamers, especially not if cost is a concern -- high-quality monitors will often run you upwards of $500. However, you don't necessarily have to compromise on features just to knock the price down below that threshold. For $279 (down from $309), you can snag the HP X32C, a 32-inch, 1080p gaming monitor with a 1ms response time, a 165Hz VA display, a curvature rating of 1500R, and support for AMD FreeSync Premium.

Curved displays often come with hefty price tags, so it's nice to see an affordable alternative that doesn't come with clunky bezels or terrible response times. The fact that the panel isn't TN is a nice bonus, too -- thanks to that, the X32C boasts a contrast ratio of 3000:1 and improved color reproduction, which are pretty decent boons for budget-oriented gamers.

It also has an adjustable base and TUV's Eyesafe Certification, which promises blue light filtering without sacrificing color accuracy.

Long-lasting battery and fast charging for just $519

If you're a cost-conscious shopper looking for a new laptop for yourself, a friend, or a loved one, the 15T-DY200 could fit the bill. Coming in at $519 on sale, this device has been discounted from its standard $750 price tag, making it a fantastic deal for the hardware you're getting under the hood.

This laptop ships with Windows 11 pre-installed, a 15-inch display, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, as well as an Intel Core i7-1165G7 that boosts up to 4.7 GHz. It makes up for its lack of a dedicated GPU with its optional IPS display and touchscreen support, its speedy NVMe SSD, and its long-lasting battery, which can be juiced up to 50 percent in as little as 45 minutes.

The 15T-DY200 has a beautiful brushed metal aesthetic, and a full-sized keyboard, making it a solid option for on-the-go work or play.

Save $100 on this great all-in-one machine

If you want the convenience of an AIO without paying a significant premium for that privilege, take a look at HP's 24-DP0140Z. It's a big, beautiful machine with everything you could possibly need to get started with a PC: it has a webcam, a front-facing speaker grill, an included keyboard and mouse, and the option to have HP pre-install either Windows 10 or Windows 11. That could be an important boon for anyone who isn't quite ready to make the leap to Microsoft's newest OS.

In terms of specs, this AIO comes with AMD's Ryzen 5 3500U APU (including built-in Vega 8 graphics), 16GB of RAM spread across two DIMM slots, and two storage drives; a 256GB NVMe SSD and a 7200RPM, 1TB HDD.

It also has a 3-in-1 memory card reader and a 24-inch 1080P IPS display with touch support -- all for $699, which is $100 less than it usually costs.

A sleek 2-in-1 for under $800

If AIOs and ordinary notebooks aren't your cups of tea, perhaps HP's convertible Envy X360 might suit you better. It's a two-in-one touchscreen laptop that can be folded into a full-sized touch-screen tablet -- its included stylus and 15-inch IPS panel make it an excellent pick for artists, creatives, or anyone who could benefit from a color-accurate touchscreen.

In terms of hardware, the X360 packs up to 1TB of high-speed NVMe storage, up to 16GB of RAM, a built-in fingerprint sensor for secure logins, and an Intel i7-1165G7 with onboard Iris Xe graphics. Its included HP Wide Vision 720p webcam can be easily covered with an included shutter, and you can always get the device juiced up quickly thanks to its fast-charging capabilities.

The X360's price has been slashed from $1099 to $799, saving you $300 right off the bat (with free shipping, to boot).

Enter the world of 'no-compromise' VR for $500

Virtual reality is not a cheap form of entertainment to get into. In addition to often needing a half-decent rig to run it (depending on whether your headset is an AIO), you also need a VR headset, which is often upwards of $600 on its own.

Ordinarily, HP's Reverb G2 would fall into that category at $600 MSRP, but until the 17th, it's on sale for $500. The G2 promises a "no-compromise" experience, with built-in headphones, a 2160p per-eye resolution, lenses designed by Valve, and a total of 4 cameras for 6DoF inside-out tracking. For VR newbies, that means you don't need to set up external base stations to use the Reverb G2 -- the headset itself handles all your tracking needs.

If compatibility is a concern for you, it's worth noting that the Reverb G2 is built on the Windows Mixed Reality platform, and ships with two MR controllers that can be used across devices -- even other MR headsets.

4K IPS display tech priced at $350

Those that value color accuracy, large displays, and crisp resolutions over rapid refresh rates need to look no further than the HP 27F for their next monitor. It features a 4K IPS panel with a reasonably-fast 5ms response time, and both height and tilt-adjustment options for your content creation or media streaming needs.

Though the 27F's 60Hz refresh rate isn't ideal for hardcore competitive gamers (there are better options in this article for that), it's perfect for just about everyone else -- and at just $350 (a slight discount from its normal $389 price tag), it's hard to go wrong with the 27F.

Its thin black side and top bezels nicely complement the smooth silver bottom bezel, and the monitor as a whole is fairly sleek and thin. Given its sheer size -- 27-inches diagonally -- that's a nice bonus.

Enjoy DAC-equipped audio for $50

Not everyone who shops on HP's website this month will be looking for a new computer. Sometimes all you need is a solid pair of headphones, and the Omen Blast is certainly a great pick for that. Featuring a retractable, noise-canceling mic, RGB lighting, 7.1 surround sound functionality, and a comfort-first design with ergonomic padding and a suspension headband, the Blast was designed for gamers.

Its playback capabilities are enhanced via an in-cord 24-bit DAC, which sends high-quality audio to the headset's dual 53mm drivers. If you don't like how the audio is balanced by default, HP's Omen Gaming Hub software lets you create custom equalizer presets and profiles for individual games and apps.

Normally, the Omen Blast would run you $80, but HP has dropped the price to $50 for the week.

Save $50 on this mini PC with an optical drive

Want a new machine but would prefer not to go with an AIO or a laptop due to upgradeability concerns? Understandable, as both categories of devices are notoriously difficult to customize by design. That's where the HP Slim SO1-AF0134Z comes in. It's a low-spec, but affordable rig with a slim, modern design and a plethora of USB ports: six in total, split between four SuperSpeed Type-A and two USB 2.0 Type-A ports.

Taking a peek under the lid, you'll find 8GB of DDR4 RAM by default (upgradeable to 16GB), both a 256GB NVMe SSD and a 1TB HDD and a Ryzen 3 3250U APU with integrated graphics. It also has a memory card reader, and, rather surprisingly, an optical drive bay with a DVD Writer pre-installed.

With most forms of entertainment moving to the digital realm, it's rare to find modern desktops with CD drives of any kind these days, so we certainly appreciate the inclusion. The Slim will run you $499, shaving $50 off of its normal $549 price tag.

A great wired gaming mouse, yours for $59

Gaming mice are a dime a dozen, and it's not always obvious which ones are worth your money. HP's Omen Reactor is certainly one of them, however, with its optical-mechanical switches, and a unique metal-braided cable that doesn't get kinked or twisted as easily as its fiber counterparts.

The response time for button or switch presses is "three times faster" than a traditional mechanical mouse, according to HP, and the Omen Reactor boasts a lifetime of 50 million clicks. If ergonomics are important to you (which they probably should be, if you're a gamer), the Reactor's height-adjustable palm rest ought to interest you. This particular feature allows users to customize the device to suit their specific grip type, which isn't all that common even among high-end gaming mice.

Finally, the Reactor has fully-customizable RGB LEDs, and six programmable buttons in total; all for $59, 30 percent off its normal $84 list price.

Our favorite 2-in-1 is discounted to $1099

The Spectre was our favorite convertible laptop as of November, and that is still the case now. If you have a little more cash to spare than the $800 the Envy X360 will demand of you, then this is probably your best bet for a high-end 2-in-1 notebook. It comes in three distinct colors, but we're partial to Nightfall Black; a gorgeous brushed black metal finish with gold highlights.

The Spectre is a little smaller than the Envy at 14 inches, but the a size isn't what you're paying for here. Your cash goes toward the Spectre's excellent stdiylus, up to 2GB of NVMe storage (with 32GB of Optane memory), its plethora of connectivity options (including 4 USB-C ports), and its excellent screen, which can be configured with a touch-supported OLED panel. Otherwise, IPS is the default, and it still looks amazing. Other features include a webcam kill switch, a fingerprint sensor, and support for Windows Hello's facial recognition-based login functionality.

The HP Spectre X360's 14-inch model starts at $1099 on sale, which is already massively discounted from its normal $1399 MSRP. The OLED model will run you closer to $1529 (down from $1829), requiring a specific hardware and display configuration combo to check out. The 14-inch Spectre includes 16GB of RAM, an Intel Core i7-1165G7, and Iris Xe graphics.

Grab a $300 discount on an excellent 17-inch notebook

With the Envy 17T-CH000, HP seeks to prove that Apple isn't the only company that can make sleek, attractive laptops with an aluminum finish. This device is a whopping 17 inches diagonally and comes with up to 1TB of NVMe Storage or a 1TB Intel SSD with 32GB of Optane memory.

It can be configured with up to 32GB of RAM, and ships exclusively with the i7-1165G7 and Iris Xe graphics. Like some of the other laptops and convertibles on this list, it has a fingerprint reader and a privacy shutter for the webcam, as well as IPS panel options up to 4K (some with touch support).

The Envy's typical MSRP is $1,199, but HP has discounted it to $899 until the 21st, so it's a great pick if you're aiming for a laptop under the $1,000 mark but don't really want a 2-in-1.