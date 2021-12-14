What just happened? Oppo is joining the list of companies creating their own version of smart glasses: the Oppo Air Glass, which will be available in China early next year. Unlike its competitors, the wearable comes in two sections—a detachable monocle device and the frame it attaches to.

Oppo announced its Air Glass at the company’s annual INNO Day. Like Google Glass, Oppo says the Air Glass is a pair of assisted reality glasses rather than augmented reality glasses, meaning it projects what wearers see in their field of vision.

The 30g monocle device, available in black or white, contains a "Spark Micro Projector" and a Micro LED chip that projects a 640 x 480 image onto a waveguide display, all working alongside a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100. The monocle section connects to a silver half-frame or a black full-frame, each available in two sizes.

Oppo says the projector’s brightness can reach up to 3 million nits of brightness, but the glasses will hit 1400 nits in average conditions. Battery life comes in at 3 hours of active use and 40 hours on standby.

The glasses work through a touch bar, voice, hand tracking, and head tracking, and they link to an Oppo phone running ColorOS 11 or later or an Oppo Watch. In addition to notifications, Oppo envisions the glasses being used for directions, teleprompting, and translating, the latter of which sounds quite interesting; the glasses can translate a speaker’s language into the wearer’s and show it on the projection. Only Chinese, English, and Japanese are currently supported, but Korean is on its way.

The actual display is monochrome with either 16 or 256 levels of grayscale depending on the mode. That's not spectacular, but then this isn’t AR like Magic Leap. No word on how much the Oppo Air Glass will cost when it gets a limited release in China during Q1 2022.

h/t: The Verge