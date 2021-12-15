Why it matters: Samsung has introduced its most powerful Tab A Series device to date, the Galaxy Tab A8. Key details like an exact launch date and pricing remain a mystery, but we should find out those details in the coming weeks - perhaps at next month's Consumer Electronics Show.

Samsung’s latest slate comes equipped with a 10.5-inch WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) resolution TFT display driven by an unnamed CPU and GPU platform that are each 10 percent faster than what was found in the Galaxy Tab A7, which was a Snapdragon 662.

Memory and storage configurations will vary by region, but expect to see any combination of the following: 3GB of RAM with 32GB of internal storage, 4GB of RAM with 64GB of internal storage or 4GB of RAM with 128GB of storage. All models additionally feature a microSD slot that accepts up to 1TB capacity cards.

The Tab A8 affords Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth v5.0 and on select models, LTE wireless connectivity. A 7040mAh battery offers up to 15W fast charging (fast charging adapter sold separately), although Samsung stopped short of citing battery life expectations.

Buyers also get an integrated quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos and a 3.5mm audio jack as well as a single front-facing 5-megapixel camera and one 8-megapixel shooter with autofocus. All variants will ship running Android 11.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A8 will be offered in pink gold, silver and gray color schemes in Europe later this month before expanding to other regions including the US in January 2022.