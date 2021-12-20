Forward-looking: The very first GMC Hummer EV has rolled off the assembly line and into the hands of its waiting owner, signaling the first step in GM’s transition to an all-electric future. The automaker said the Hummer is the first of many Ultium-based consumer vehicles expected in the coming years. In fact, the company is planning for 30 different EV models globally by 2025, two-thirds of which will be available in North America.

GMC back in March auctioned off VIN 001 of the Edition 1 GMC Hummer HV at Barrett-Jackson. The striking truck, which packs an estimated 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 lb-ft of torque, has a starting price of $110,295, but VIN 001 fetched $2.5 million at auction. Proceeds benefitted Tunnel to Towers Foundation, an organization established in memory of September 11 first responder Stephen Siller.

The new Hummer is powered by GM’s Ultium battery platform and affords handy features like four-wheel steer with CrabWalk for improved maneuverability, adaptive air suspension that can raise the vehicle up to six inches higher for improved clearance and GM’s Super Cruise driver assistance. With the driver-selectable Watts to Freedom feature, you can expect 0-60 mph sprints to take approximately three seconds - dang impressive for a vehicle of this size.

Furthermore, GM aims to eliminate all tailpipe emissions from new light-duty vehicles by 2035 and be carbon neutral by 2040.

Interested parties can reserve a Hummer EV over on GMC's website.