In brief: Are you among the many players motivated by nostalgia, only to be then disappointed by Rockstar’s poorly remastered GTA Trilogy? If your answer is yes, and you played the ‘Definitive Edition’ on PC, then you’re eligible to claim a free Rockstar game or virtual currency for GTA V/RDR 2 until January 5, 2022.

Rockstar still appears to be in damage control mode following the appalling launch of the remastered GTA Trilogy. As if the poor state of the release wasn’t enough, the criticism forced Rockstar to announce a relisting of the classic versions of the games, while it also dealt with some legal issues related to the modding community.

Now, the publisher has come up with a holiday sale bonus offer on the Rockstar Store (requires sign-in) that entitles owners of the remastered Trilogy to redeem one game for free or choose a virtual currency to use in the open-worlds of GTA V or Red Dead Redemption 2. The list of free games includes GTA V’s Premium Edition, GTA IV: Complete Edition, L.A. Noire, Bully: Scholarship Edition, and Max Payne 3.

It’s a similar offer that Rockstar had in place when its Games Launcher arrived for the PC two years ago. This time, however, there is only one game to pick from, or the option to claim a Great White Shark Cash Card ($1,250,000 in-game currency) for GTA V or 55 Gold Bars for RDR 2. It's also a PC-exclusive offer, meaning that console players are out of luck.

What’s interesting to note here is that Rockstar’s offer also applies to players who claim this benefit before deciding on a ‘valid’ refund of their remastered Trilogy purchase. “If you do not claim the benefit before requesting a refund, your benefit will be lost,” notes Rockstar under the FAQ section.