In brief: Multi-monitor setups that require frequent side-to-side head movement can induce neck pain, according to LG, which is why the company has announced the new 16:18 format DualUp monitor that looks like two screens stacked vertically. This monitor will also be showcased at LG's CES booth, alongside a new (traditional-looking) UltraFine monitor.

Whether you’re a financial analyst carefully studying multiple candlestick charts at work or a content creator fine-tuning a video timeline, LG’s upcoming DualUp display might be worth a look at. This upcoming 27.6-inch Nano IPS monitor sports an interesting new 16:18 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2,560 x 2,880px.

LG notes that the DualUp’s unique design offers the same screen real estate as two 21.5-inch displays and is meant to deliver an ergonomic, comfortable viewing experience by reducing side-to-side head movements associated with typical dual/multi-monitor setups. As expected, the DualUp has a vertical split view function to take advantage of the double-height display.

Other specs on this monitor are fairly ordinary. It offers a peak brightness of 300 nits (with Auto Brightness), a 1000:1 contrast ratio, 5ms GtG response time, and covers 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut. In terms of connectivity, there are 3 x USB-C ports (1 upstream, 2 downstream with 96W charging support), 2 x HDMI ports, and a pair of 7W speakers.

The DualUp comes with LG’s 2nd-gen Ergo stand that uses a clamp mechanism instead of a regular stand and supports pivot, height, tilt and swivel adjustment.

LG’s second monitor announcement is a new 16:9 format UltraFine display that has slightly better specs than the DualUp. This 4K 31.5-inch display features AMD FreeSync, while peak brightness and contrast ratio figures get a small bump to 400 nits and 2000:1, respectively.

The UltraFine’s port selection and remaining feature-set are the same as the DualUp, but it uses a traditional stand that supports pivot, height and tilt adjustment. Expect LG to reveal the price and availability info for these monitors at the upcoming CES.