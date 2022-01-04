Why it matters: AMD and Nvidia won’t be the only ones receiving attention for their GPU reveals today; in all likelihood, Intel will be announcing more details about the company’s upcoming Arc Alchemist graphics cards. You can find out all the details when the livestream begins at 10am PT / 1pm ET.

Much of Intel’s event will undoubtedly focus on the mobile versions of Alder Lake—Alder Lake-P and Alder Lake-M—which will likely go up against the Ryzen 6000 laptop CPUs that AMD is expected to reveal during its product livestream.

Another Alder Lake product is expected to be the non-K versions of the company’s Alder Lake-S desktop CPUs. Asus and Colorful exposed some of the chips’ specs ahead of time last week, appearing to confirm rumors that the Core i5-12600 and lower will lack the 12th-gen series’ efficiency cores. We’ve also seen reports claiming the redesigned stock RM1 cooler (below) bundled with some of the CPUs is surprisingly capable. Those purchasing an i9 CPU, meanwhile, will get the larger RH1 cooler.

Additionally, Intel is set to reveal the mainstream 600-series chipsets for Alder Lake, including the B660, H670, and H610, giving users options beyond the flagship, and expensive, Z690 motherboards.

But the thing most gamers are interested to see is Arc Alchemist. We've heard that Intel’s graphics cards have been pushed back from a planned January launch date to March 2022 and they will come in the form of three discrete desktop GPUs and five laptop GPUs.

The Arc Alchemist desktop products will feature the Intel Xe HPG 512 EU (16GB of VRAM, 4096 ALUs, 256-bit memory bus, 225W TGP), the 384 EU (up to 12GB of VRAM, 3072 ALUs, 192-bit memory bus, ~200W TGP), and the 128 EU (6GB of VRAM, 1024 ALUs, 96-bit memory bus, 75W TGP). The cards look set to compete with Nvidia offerings ranging from the GTX 1650 / 1650 Super up to the RTX 3070 / RTX 3070 Ti.

The Arc Alchemist laptop line is expected to consist of slightly cut-down versions of the desktop cards, with lower power draw being the main difference between the two.

Intel is streaming its event on the company’s Newsroom website and YouTube channel. It hasn’t added the livestream just yet, but we’ll embed it here as soon as it arrives.