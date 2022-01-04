Something to look forward to: Along with announcements like its latest flagship and entry-level graphics cards, Nvidia also revealed updates to its top-of-the-line laptop GPUs at CES 2022. The company promises these are definitive laptop gaming upgrades, but they are pricey.

The GeForce 3080 Ti is the first 80 Ti-tier card to ever come to laptops, with 16GB of what Nvidia calls the fastest ever GDDR6 RAM in a notebook—even faster than the desktop Titan RTX. Entry-level laptops featuring the 3080 Ti will set you back $2500. The GeForce 3070 Ti is a little more affordable but still starts at a hefty $1500. It is supposed to out-perform the RTX 2070 Super by 70 percent, and Nvidia touts its performance at 1440p.

Nvidia announced 160 new 2022 laptops featuring RTX 30 series GPUs, including models from HP, Razer, and Acer. Some of them have added DDR5 RAM. The new 30-series laptops start at $800 with screens ranging up to 1440p, some with G-sync. All RTX 30s, including 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti laptops, launch on February 1. Nvidia also announced the fourth generation of its Max Q technologies for increasing efficiency and laptop battery life, including CPU optimizer, rapid core scaling, and battery boost 2.0.

TechSpot’s reviews of recent higher-tier Nvidia laptops like the 3080 and 3070 suggest buying them only if you will be out-and-about with them, rating them as good laptop GPUs but inferior to their desktop counterparts.