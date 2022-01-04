Something to look forward to: In its CES 2022 announcements, one of several games Nvidia confirmed this week is adding DLSS is Rainbow Six Extraction which comes out later this month. At the same time, publisher Ubisoft listed the title’s complete system requirements, which look pretty typical compared to other recent AAA games.

This week Ubisoft listed four resolution tiers of system requirements for Rainbow Six Extraction but did not mention anything about expected framerates. On the low end, the 1080p tier recommends a GTX 960 or a Radeon RX 560. At the 4K level, players need an RTX 3080 or a Radeon 6800XT. That’s on par with similar games like Far Cry 6 and Forza Horizon 5, but Extraction’s 1440p recommendation of an RTX 2060 is a bit lower than what Far Cry 6 wants at that resolution.

The system requirements don't say whether they take DLSS into account, but Nvidia's DLSS demo video shows it hitting around 140fps in 4K with the feature enabled. The video doesn't say whether it's using DLSS quality or performance mode or even what GPU it's using, so take it with a grain of marketing salt. Ubisoft also confirmed that Extraction would include Nvidia Reflex, uncapped framerate, support for multiple monitors, and Vulkan.

(Click to enlarge)

Low 1080p

CPU: Intel i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 4GB or AMD RX 560 4GB

RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel setup)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 85GB

High 1080p

CPU: Intel i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 6GB or AMD RX 580 8GB

RAM: 16GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 85GB

High 1440p

CPU: Intel i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB or AMD RX 5600CT 6GB

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Storage: 85GB

Ultra 2160p

CPU: Intel i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 10GB or AMD RX 6800XT 16GB

RAM: 16GB

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Storage: 85GB (+9GB HD Textures)

Nvidia confirmed that four games are getting DLSS and ray tracing, including The Day Before, Super People, Voidtrain, and Ratten Reich. Escape from Tarkov, Hitman III, The Anacrusis, Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis, and Midnight Ghost Hunt will only be getting DLSS.

Ubisoft previously confirmed Extraction to include ray tracing. It launches on January 20.