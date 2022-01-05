In a nutshell: Walmart has announced plans to expand its InHome delivery service in the US, from six million households to 30 million by the end of 2022. Priced at $19.95 per month or $148 per year including all fees and tips, it's not a bad deal, so long as you are alright with letting strangers into your home unattended.

Trialed in 2017 and officially launched in 2019, the program takes grocery delivery a step further than most. Rather than simply having someone deliver grocery orders to your front door, InHome invites delivery personnel to enter your home and put food directly into your refrigerator or freezer.

Tom Ward, SVP of last mile delivery for Walmart, said they’ve been operating the service in select markets over the last two years and have found it to be a great solution for customers who don’t want to worry about making it to the store or being home to accept a delivery.

Granting a stranger unattended access to your home may seem like a risky proposition, but Walmart doesn’t seem concerned. A “highly-trained” associate uses a one-time access code to unlock your door or garage, and a camera worn on the associates’ vest records the entire delivery process, which can be accessed from your phone for up to a week after each delivery.

Walmart said it plans to hire more than 3,000 InHome associate delivery drivers to support the service’s growth and will promote from within its own ranks. Drivers will be equipped with fully electric delivery vans and will receive full benefits, plus an extra $1.50 per hour.