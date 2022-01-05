In brief: Razer is giving a well-deserved update to its Blade laptop lineup, introducing new RTX 30 series laptop GPU options. In addition, Razer is also adding new CPU configurations, including Intel's new 12th Gen Core processors and AMD's upcoming Ryzen 6000 series mobile APUs, and DDR5 memory clocked up to 4,800MT/s.

From now on, the new Razer Blade laptops will come with Windows 11 out-of-the-box, packing an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX APU in Blade 14's case and up to Intel's Core i9-12900H CPU on the Blade 15 and 17. New GPU options were also added, including the RTX 3070Ti and 3080Ti laptop GPUs.

All new Blade laptops have 1TB of M.2 SSD storage, with room for expansion: 2TB on Blade 14, 4TB on the Blade 15, and 8TB on the Blade 17. Moreover, they also feature the 4th generation of Max-Q Technologies, including CPU Optimizer, Rapid Core Scaling, and Battery Boost 2.0, increasing efficiency, performance, and battery life.

The new Blade chassis is made of CNC-milled aluminum, making it light and sturdy, which will come in handy when traveling. Razer also redesigned the keyboards, featuring per-key Razer Chroma RGB lighting, and larger keys, making the writing experience more enjoyable and comfortable. Also part of the refreshed design is the new laser-cut speakers and rubber feet, a slimmer profile, extra ventilation, and a re-engineered hinge system.

Further detailing the new Razer Blade 14, this thin and compact laptop packs 16GB of DDR5 memory. As the name implies, it has a 14-inch IPS display, featuring a 144 refresh rate and FullHD resolution or a 165Hz refresh rate and QHD resolution. Both options support AMD FreeSync Premium calibrated for exceptional color accuracy.

The new compact Razer laptop comes with a MUX switch, allowing users to change between the iGPU and the discrete GPU, depending on what they're doing on the system. There's also a 1080p IR webcam, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2 ports, 2x USB-C 3.2 Gen2 ports with power delivery, and DisplayPort 1.4, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm mic combo jack. The Razer Blade 14 will release on February 10th, starting at $1,999.99*.

Moving on to the Razer Blade 15, this laptop also has 16/32GB of DDR5 memory, but in its case, you can expand up to 64GB. The display options include an IPS panel with a 360Hz refresh rate and FHD resolution, another with a 240Hz refresh rate and QHD resolution, and a 4K one with a 60Hz refresh rate.

The Blade 15 shares the same front-facing 1080p IR webcam and some connectivity options with its little brother, including the 3.5mm mic combo jack, HDMI 2.1 port, and support for Wi-Fi 6E and BT 5.2. However, some changes include the 3x USB-A 3.2 Gen2 ports, USB-C 3.2 Gen2 port, Thunderbolt 4 port, and UHS-II card reader. Scheduled to release on January 25th, the Blade 15 will start at $2,499.99.

The last Razer laptop is the Blade 17, which comes with 16/32GB of DDR5 memory that users can also expand up to 64GB. This laptop model has the most display options, all of them measuring 17.3 inches diagonally. Besides the 1080p panel with a 360Hz refresh rate, we have two QHD configurations with a 165Hz or 240Hz refresh rate. A fourth offers a 4K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Like the other two Blade models, the 17-inch supports Wi-Fi 6E and BT 5.2 and features a 1080p IR webcam, a 3.5mm mic combo jack, and an HDMI 2.1 port. Other connectivity features include 3x USB-A 3.2 Gen2 ports, a USB-C 3.2 Gen2 port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, a 2.5Gb LAN port, and a UHS-II card reader. Razer slated the Blade 17 to launch alongside the Blade 15 on January 25th, with a starting price of $2,699.99*.